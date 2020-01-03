“He was an absolute joy to work with, very talented, very humble, and already a budding triple threat (singing, dancing, and acting) when he was high school. He was willing to try everything, from serious roles to comedy. To see him take that and move forward has been brilliant to watch over the last couple of years,” said Brown, who said Dobson starred in a production of Into the Woods at school. “Everyone’s dream is to one day hit Broadway, and to see him get that opportunity is stellar.”