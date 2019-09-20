The purpose of the hearing was to get the imprimatur of Orphans’ Court for the controversial proposed sale of the Bride building at 230 Vine St. to Groom Investments for about $4.5 million. The building has been a performance center since the Bride acquired it in 1982, and is sheathed in mirrored mosaics created by the artist Isaiah Zagar, who spent the decade of the 1990s creating them.