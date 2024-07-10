Kevin Bacon tells ‘Vanity Fair’ he’d rather be famous. Duh.

Outfitted with fake teeth, a slightly different nose, and glasses, Philly born actor and super star Kevin Bacon walked around as a regular person at the Grove, an outdoor shopping mall in Los Angeles.

He hated it.

Advertisement

“People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice,” he told Vanity Fair in a recent interview where he talked about his most recent film roles, his evolution as an actor, and being a famous son of Philadelphia. “Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to I don’t know buy a ... coffee or whatever. I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous.’”

Poor Kevin. This month he’s starring in the third installment of Ti West’s third horror film MaXXXine and in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F., and he’s figuring out that being a regular person isn’t as easy as it looks. The 66-year-old Hollywood A Lister wants people to give him free coffee. Boo-hoo. How did he think being a regular person would pan out?

The bottom line is Bacon is famous. He’s been famous all of his life as evidenced through the Vanity Fair Article. Bacon wanted to be famous, he told Vanity Fair, largely because of his dad, Edmund Bacon, who was one of Philadelphia’s most noted city planners and is credited with developing the Society Hill neighborhood. He was once even on the cover of Time. He died in 2005 at 95.

“I saw him [his Dad] get recognized by people when he would walk down the street and seeing that was definitely a big driving force in my life,” he said. “Frankly, I wanted to be more famous than him. And you can lay me down on the shrink’s couch. We could talk about that for a while. But it was definitely a motivator.”

During the interview, he also talked about his daughter, Sosie’s, appearance on Mare of Easttown. Sosie never asked her celebrity dad for advice until, Bacon said, she started acting. “She will send auditions [to him and wife, Kyra Sedgwick]. Usually, my first response is, “If they don’t give you this part they’re ... idiots.”

Spoken like a true dad, who also happens to be famous.