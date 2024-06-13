Will ‘Mare of Easttown’ get a second season? HBO is in talks.

What will be in store for Delaware County police detective, Marianne “Mare” Sheehan if HBO brings its Emmy-winning limited series, Mare of Easttown, back for a second season?

According to an article this week in Variety, HBO execs are working that out as we speak.

Advertisement

HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi recently told Variety “while there’s nothing in the works, we are having early discussions about whether it might be time to start thinking of building something ... We might be willing to figure out with Mare, years later, picking her up — not on the heels of where she ended, but there have been years for the character that have passed. Who is she now?”

Created by Berwyn-bred Brad Ingelsby, the seven-episode series ended with Mare, played by Kate Winslet — who won an outstanding leading actress Emmy for the role — determining the fate of a missing Easttown teen. She also came to terms with her son’s suicide.

Years later, what will be the happenings in the fictional town? Perhaps Mare will have found a new love. (Although, we kind of liked the creative writing professor, played by Guy Pearce, Mare was seeing.) Will her grandson be a holy preteen terror?

Mare, also starring Evan Peters, and Julianne Nicholson — who also took home Emmys for their intense roles on the series — was appointment television and a real Philly talker, thanks to Winslet’s spot-on Delco accent, the characters’ affinity for Wawa, and the local police detectives and therapists who, reportedly, were consultants on the show. Mare received 16 nominations at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and won four.

But fans won’t have to wait for their hard knock Delco fix indefinitely. Task, a follow-up from Ingelsby starring Mark Ruffalo, was filming in Delaware County in April. The series follows a task force of law enforcement officers and the criminals they are trying to apprehend. There is no release date for that yet.