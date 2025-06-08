West Philly meets North Philly on stage at this year’s BET Awards

Kevin Hart last brought his comedic magic to the BET Awards in Los Angeles’ Shine Auditorium in 2011, and this year, he is back hosting the award show at the Peacock Theater on June 9.

The North Philly native and Mark Twain Prize-winning comedian shared the news in a trailer back in April.

Advertisement

But he isn’t the only one bringing Philly cred to “culture’s biggest night.”

West Philly’s Quinta Brunson will also take the Peacock Theater stage as a presenter at the star-studded event.

“We’re raising the bar,” Hart says in the trailer.

The Emmy-winning Brunson, who recently received a key to the city of Philadelphia, has also been nominated for the BET best actress award this year.

The two Philly natives will take the stage with the likes of musical stars Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, R&B star Leon Thomas, and other performers.

Other participating stars include Tyler Perry, DC YoungFly, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Brunson’s Abbott co-star Tyler James Williams, and others. Stevie Wonder, Kerry Washington, and Keke Palmer are among the other presenters.

This year, rapper Kendrick Lamar leads with 10 total nominations, including album of the year for 2024’s GNX. Right behind Lamar with six nominations are Drake, Future, GloRilla, and Grammy-winning newcomer Doechii.

This year’s list of Ultimate Icon Award recipients includes Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Gospel music titan Kirk Franklin.

2025 BET Awards will air on June 9, 8 p.m. on the BET Network. It will also stream live on Philo and Fubo.