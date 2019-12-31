I definitely have a group text of girlfriends who are honest, caring, funny, and would definitely help me at any moment. When I applied to grad school the first time, my group of girlfriends helped me by tutoring me for the GRE because I’m terrible at math. One of them did my resume, and one of them wrote the recommendation letter. That support alone was incredible, but the fact that they kept supporting me even when I didn’t get accepted is where friendship really lives. So yes, I have a few Zaras in my life.