Looking for symphony or dance tickets? Here’s what you need to know.

Ticket Philadelphia is still down after a cyber attack on Friday crippled ticket purchasing and functions on Kimmel Center and Philadelphia Orchestra websites.

The outage is due to a “cyber incident” that “temporarily impacted” the center’s network systems, according to Friday’s statement. Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. spokesperson Ashley Berke assured patrons that performances would proceed as planned and that customer credit card information has not been breached.

While some Kimmel groups like Opera Philadelphia and Philadelphia Chamber Music Society (PCMS) operate ticketing separately have not been affected by the attack, Philadelphia Ballet, Philadanco, and other groups are unable to sell tickets or conduct other transactions.

But there are alternatives. “We have made great progress and we hope to be fully functional in the next few days,” Berke said. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to buy symphony or dance tickets.

Secondary ticket portals

The Kimmel Center Inc. and Philadelphia Orchestra have set up a temporary portal for some performances like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Jay Shetty. Plus, tickets for the 1776 musical are on Telecharge.com.

Be sure to create a new account when purchasing on the temporary portal — your previous username and password will not work.

🌐 ticketing.kimmelculturalcampus.org

Box office

You can go straight to the box office to buy your tickets, too. The arts center has restored its in-person ticket purchasing. Now, patrons can pay with cash and credit card at the box office for shows scheduled for the next couple weeks. The venues open two hours prior to performances for ticket pick up.

📍 300 South Broad Street for the Kimmel Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, 📍240 South Broad Street for the Academy of Music from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 📞 215-893-1999 (if you would like to purchase or exchange tickets for Philadelphia Ballet)