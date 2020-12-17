BlackStar will receive $225,000 for multiyear support of its film festival, staffing, and new professional development efforts, specifically for the Philadelphia Filmmaker Lab and upcoming Filmmaker Seminar. The lab will provide equipment, space, crew, mentorship, funding, and feedback to four local artists or collectives through a 12- to 18-month fellowship. The seminar will consist of a three-day course, starting in spring 2021, for approximately 150 artists of color working in film.