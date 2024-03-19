Philly cheesesteaks: Everything you need to know about Philadelphia’s signature sandwich

Cheesesteaks. Perhaps the most quintessentially Philly word there is. In a city celebrated for its sandwiches, cheesesteaks are not just a dish; they’re a cultural cornerstone, embodying Philadelphia’s unpretentious, hearty, and straightforward spirit.

Embark on a flavorful journey through Philadelphia’s streets to master the art of the perfect cheesesteak — from decoding the lingo to discovering hidden gems and vegan delights. This is your all-access pass to the heart of Philly’s culinary pride.

There are lots of opinions about who has the best cheesesteak in the Philadelphia area and, truly, it’s hard to pick just one. Ask any Philadelphian, and they’ll have thoughts on who has the best rolls, the best overall ratio of ribeye beef-to-sandwich, and whether they prefer Whiz to provolone or American cheese. Of course, every cheesesteak is personal: “Wit or witout” onions? What about throwing on some Italian long hot peppers? Whether you add ketchup or mayo is between you and your god.

Our job is to help you narrow down your choices, which is why we’ve rounded up our guide to the Philly area’s 15 best cheesesteaks.

There’s a certain vocabulary associated with the Philly cheesesteak. Words like “wit,” “witout,” “whiz.” It’s not another language but it sort of is if you’re new to the game.

So, if it’s your first time ordering the iconic Philly sandwich, fear not: We got you.

While many customers prefer Provolone or — gads — Swiss, there’s been a surge of shops swearing by Cooper Sharp for their American cheese. It’s creamy, it’s sharp, and it’s popular among sandwich shop owners despite it being more expensive.

But why? “When it’s melted just right, it’s perfect on a cheesesteak.” We asked some of the city’s best sandwich shop owners their opinions.

Think you know cheesesteaks? We have some surprises for you. For one, did you know the cheesesteak began in South Philadelphia with a hot dog cart and a taxi driver? Or that the most expensive cheesesteak in Philly is $140, and it comes with champagne?

Read on for more strange and true facts about Philly’s most famous sandwich.

The rest of the world may associate cheesesteaks with Philadelphia, but in Philly, we associate them with memories, milestones, and traditions. From birth to death — and everything in between — here are six juicy and cheesy tales that illustrate the pull and power of cheesesteaks to those who know and love them.

Read on for those love letters here.

In a city that’s known for its cheesesteaks, naturally there’s no lack of options to try. And just as Pat’s and Geno’s (Jim’s, Dalessandro’s, and beyond) vie to make the best version of the iconic Philly sandwich there are restaurants looking to do the same — only without the meat.

But what makes a memorable plant-based version? The secrets, chefs say, aren’t all that different from their meatier counterparts. Here’s where to find them.

Classics abound, but creative takes on the sandwich inspired by the globe exist, if you know where to look. From South Asian masala spices and Korean barbecue to Ethiopian berbere-infused meats, these cheesesteaks go beyond Cheez Whiz to shake up the flavor and crank up the spice.

Out of the hundreds of shops selling cheesesteaks in the Philadelphia area, we’d bet that four of them get 80% of the attention.

No matter your opinions — and sentiment is all over the place — you can’t consider cheesesteaks without mentioning the old-timers Pat’s King of Steaks (where the sandwich was invented in 1930), Geno’s Steaks (its cross-intersection rival, which opened in 1966), Jim’s South Street (at Fourth and South since 1976, following a debut in West Philadelphia in 1939), and Dalessandro’s (on a busy Roxborough corner since 1961, after moving from nearby).