Indeed, Feinstein himself confuses the issue when he calls two of his works “Pieta,” invoking the traditional Christian scene of Mary cradling the corpse of her crucified son. Should we see the brown vertical mass at the center of Pieta II (1957) as the body of Christ? It looks more like a cross. Is the use of blue meant to evoke the blue that is the conventional color of Mary’s garments? If so, how is this just not another Pieta, a picture of a scene?