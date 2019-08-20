Locks is perhaps best known outside of the art world as co-curator of the 2017 Whitney Biennial, which sparked a major controversy by presenting white artist Dana Shutz’ portrait of Emmett Till, mutilated and disfigured in his open coffin. The piece was widely criticized as an instance of white exploitation and appropriation of the African American experience. (Till was a 14-year-old African American child who was beaten and lynched by white men in Mississippi in 1955, a brutal dawn for the civil rights movement.)