To be honest, it took me awhile to read through the handwritten text of “Let’s Talk About Mutual Aid,” though I appreciated the red cross drawing described as “more like the Red Cross and international relief and less like Jesus although there’s probably that too.” I carried the green envelope with the zine in it for days in my backpack in case I had some down time for art during, say, a protest I was covering. I was glad to know it was there.