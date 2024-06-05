After PAFA eliminated degree courses, 5 students transferred to UArts. Now they are college-less once again

Jaedan Orsini, 20, a painter from North Jersey, has had their college plans upended for the second time this year.

In January, Orsini was enrolled at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts when the school announced it would eliminate its degree programs by the end of the 2024-2025 season. All 37 freshmen and sophomores, including Orsini, were required to transfer elsewhere to complete their undergraduate degrees.

The school arranged transfer opportunities to local institutions, including University of the Arts, Temple University’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture, Moore College of Art & Design, and others.

Orsini enrolled at UArts, where many PAFA students were encouraged to apply because the school offered to match their scholarships. In Orsini’s case, UArts promised an additional $45,000 on top of the $21,500 in scholarship funding they received from PAFA. They planned to finish up their second year at PAFA and study at UArts in the fall.

But on May 31, UArts announced that it would close in one week because the university had lost its accreditation. UArts’ board of trustees cited an unspecified, urgent financial crisis and just days later, university president Kerry Walk resigned.

Orsini is one of five PAFA students who had enrolled at UArts, and once again find their paths derailed by the shuttering of a Philadelphia arts college.

“Both closures have really tied our hands with what we can do moving forward,” said Orsini, who lives in University City. “I already signed a lease [on an apartment] in anticipation of continuing at PAFA back in January so I’m stuck in Philadelphia without a college.”

Orsini is nervous about the dwindling options for arts schools in the region and worries that they won’t get the same kind of transitional support from UArts that PAFA provided. It’s also unclear whether any of their scholarships will be available at another institution.

“I’m just going to have to wait and see what UArts and other schools are able to do, but I’m hopeful that they can work out a satisfactory pathway,” said Orsini. “Admittedly, I don’t have too much confidence in receiving much support from UArts, as I technically never studied there but I’m hoping for the best.”

A PAFA spokesperson said the school has contacted all five students to offer assistance in transferring to another partner institution, including Arcadia University, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Moore, and Temple. If a student applies to one of these schools, the application fee will be waived.

“I’ve definitely been mourning about what PAFA could have been. It was a beautiful opportunity for artists to meet in an intimate space and it felt like the perfect school for me,” said Orsini.

On Tuesday, Temple’s board chair Mitchell L. Morgan said the university is exploring a potential merger with UArts to save the 150-year old institution. With little information available as the situation develops, Orsini and their fellow PAFA students are forced to pivot again and again.