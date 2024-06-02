University of the Arts trustees offer first public statement on abrupt closure

Two days after news broke that University of the Arts would close on June 7, the college trustees issued their first public statement. It offered no concrete explanation for the abrupt move — which came after the school had already admitted a new freshman class to start this fall — but described it as the result of an unspecified, “unanticipated” financial crisis.

“Like you, we are struggling to make sense of the present moment,” said the statement, signed by board chairman Judson Aaron and college president Kerry Walk.

They said the school’s finances had been in trouble over years of declining enrollment; the Center City institution last year served 1,149 students, down 44% from a decade earlier.

“With a cash position that has steadily weakened, we could not cover significant, unanticipated expenses,” the statement said, without specifying the nature of those expenses. “The situation came to light very suddenly. Despite swift action, we were unable to bridge the necessary gaps.”

The statement promised town hall meetings on Monday, and apologized for how the news was delivered: The Middle States Commission on Higher Education withdrew the school’s accreditation and posted a statement before University of the Arts did.

The statement also emphasized a commitment to connect students with transfer pathways, including at Temple University, Drexel University, and Moore College of Art and Design.

This is a developing story and will be updated.