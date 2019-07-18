Her two largest sculptures in this show, Umbilical Field (2011) and Big Knot (2019), are so strangely appealing, with such tactile surfaces, that you’re immediately drawn to them. They may appear to be made of coir, the brown fiber harvested from coconut husks and commonly used for doormats, but Kato’s material is rice straw. She buys it in Japan in rope form, untwists the ropes back in her Philadelphia studio, ties the straw into bundles, and gradually creates a seamless sheath.