Susan Phillipsz Installation at the Woodlands (opens April 4, The Woodlands, 4000 Woodland Ave.). Philadelphia’s grandest federal-era house will be the site of an installation by Susan Philipsz, a Glasgow-based artist who works in sound. Her work seeks to use sound as a trigger for lost memory and to focus on both the past and the future of the sites she selects. Philadelphia Contemporary, the organization behind the 2018 Jane Irish pop-up show at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, is sponsoring this, along with the Woodlands. (philadelphiacontemporary.org)