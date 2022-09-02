The Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale (PBCC) is now seeking new voices to join its internationally acclaimed music program.

The choir is inviting boys ages 7 through 13 from the Greater Philadelphia area who have a good ear for music and enjoy singing to sign up to audition in person.

Youngsters who are accepted not only receive a strong musical education, but they form friendships and have some remarkable experiences. The choir has performed with many premiere local cultural institutions and at national and international venues including Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House. Its travels have included China, Egypt, Spain, South Africa, and many other countries.

“I grew up in the Philadelphia Boys Choir, which played a big part in developing my passion to pursue a career in music, and ultimately, coming back to the organization to provide the same memorable music and travel traditions for our next generation of PBCC singers,” said Jeffrey Smith, the PBCC’s artistic director.

Many choir alumni have gone on to musical careers, including Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman and Broadway composer Benj Pasek whose work includes Dear Evan Hansen.

Smith said on Friday about 25 boys have recently been accepted through the audition process but “there’s still room for more.” He said the choir is still seeking about 15 older boys (about ages 10 and up) and about 10 younger boys ages 7 to 9. There are about 60 boys in the choir, 30 men and older boys in the chorale and there will be approximately 40 boys in the PBCC’s two training programs.

“But no matter if the boys choose to continue with music or not,” Smith added, “being a part of this team and preparing for professional performances has a tremendous impact on these boys’ characters, which crosses into all areas of their lives.”

PBCC is also looking for men to join its chorale, which is mostly choir alumni and fathers of boys in the choir. However, chorale members also include men in the community with some choral singing experience and who would like to be part of the group. The boys and men have the opportunity to collaborate musically and perform together.

For youngsters who are accepted, the group meets twice weekly in person. Tuition is $1,800 a year, according to the PBCC website, but full and partial scholarships are available.

Program leaders also encourage boys with an interest in music to audition even if they are not confident about their skills.

“Some of our most gifted boys were reluctant to audition because they were afraid they weren’t good enough,” according to the PBCC website.

Auditions can be arranged by emailing: auditions@phillyboyschoir.org,

For more information, email info@phillyboyschoir.org or call 215-222-3500.

Information about the choir and chorale can be found on their website, www.phillyboyschoir.org.