The 195th annual Philadelphia Flower Show blooms with color and excitement

On Friday morning, a long line of Philadelphians, some dressed in bright colors and floral hats, wrapped around the first floor of the Convention Center. Folks chatted eagerly imagining what floral wonders awaited them inside the 2024 Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Flower Show.

Walking though the main entrance, the crowd of PHS members quickly pulled out their phones and marveled at the calming soft lavender and pink garden with massive arrangements reflected in the water and sounds of birds tweeting and tranquil music filling the air, uniting everyone to take in the serene view in front of them.

It’s preview day at the Philadelphia Flower Show, blooming with the work of newbie growers and veteran florists interpreting the theme, “United by Flowers,” with 75,000 fresh-cut flowers, 15,000 plants, and 25 trees inviting folks to explore the variety of colorful and intricate gardens.

Starting Saturday, March 2, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s annual Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off its 195th show, running through March 10, at the Convention Center. The family-friendly event features everything from speaker sessions to after-hours programming and shopping from various vendors. Tickets range from $25 for children to $50 for adult weekend passes — check here for more info.

Floral event and exhibition design company Schaffer Designs’ “Connected: A Floral Legacy” beckons visitors to begin their floral journey with brilliant pink-colored baby’s breath with bursts of orange hanging above. Robertson’s Flowers & Events stopped the crowd in their tracks with a vibrant scene featuring a large diamond-shaped structure overlooking a tablescape of geometric vases holding candles and stunning bouquets, while other visitors gazed at a map of America made of dried stems, flowers, and preserved blooms by South Jersey floral event company Jennifer Designs.

The “America in Bloom” exhibit is one that Chartel Findlater is most excited for folks to see. “I got to sneak a little peek at the flowers and I am just excited at the displays and the representation of the country through flowers,” she said. The two-time vendor is back this year to offer handcrafted soap, bath items, and other products from her online Philly-based luxury boutique, Gold + Water Co.

As a vendor, she’s happy to see “more representation from a diverse group of people.”

She suggested checking out Poppa’s Custard Co., a Black-owned custard company back at the Flower Show for year two. For co-owner Joshua Johnson, returning is particularly special as the event sparked him to take on the business full-time after last year’s show. “It’s like our birthday [today],” he joked.

Along with exhibits and a marketplace of vendors to explore, there are six interactive activities. For instance, the Potting Parties experience teaches visitors tips and tricks for container gardening from the botanical artist of the Grammy Awards, Tu Bloom, and let’s them take home a beautiful potted floral arrangement. The workshop is $20 per person, check the schedule online for timings.

Bloom returns for his eighth year at the Flower Show, delighted to see everyone enjoy an event reflecting the importance of flowers.

“The theme ‘United by Flowers’ has been the emphasis and driving factor that’s made me successful as an individual in the industry,” he said. “Flowers are always there for us — they always make us cheerful.”