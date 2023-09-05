A Fringe Festers’ guide to what you should be watching at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival

With 314 different offerings and 912 performances, the Philadelphia Fringe Festival — Sept. 7 through Sept. 24 — can be overwhelming. To help us navigate, we asked five people in Philadelphia’s vibrant theater scene what they’d like to see.

Justin Jain

Jain, a Philadelphia-based Barrymore award winning actor, director, educator, and Wilma HotHouse company Member will present The Dangers of Tobacco by Anton Chekhov as part of Cannonball, a festival within the Fringe Fest. The project — a passion-project that has been 41 years in the making — is a wild Filipino American adaptation of Chekov’s solo play.

(Sept. 3-11, Fidget Space, 1714 N. Mascher St., Phila.)

Jain’s Fringe Picks:

Koal by Jacinta Yelland, and directed by Trey Lyford. Yelland is a fierce and charming performer being directed by an incredibly talented and subversive clown. This perfect combination will tackle climate catastrophe through a slew of Australian characters. Next February, Yelland and Lyford will be collaborating with Jain on a kids’ show Broccoli, Roosevelt, and Mr. House at Norristown’s Theatre Horizon.

(Sept. 13-21, The Icebox Project Space, 1400 N. American St., Phila.)

Good Person (not to be confused with Good Person of Szechuan, which Jain is directing at The Wilma in April) by fellow Wilma HotHouse company member Brett Ashley Robinson. “It is going to be a perfect acid trip for your Fringe pleasures,” Jain said. “Brett’s clown, Patricia, has been seen throughout Philadelphia and Fringe-adjacent events and always manages to have me in stitches. When I see this virtuoso performance, I’m always a little bit scared, a lot provoked, and always tickled.”

(Sept. 22-24, Fidget Space)

Sarah Knittel/Marina Abramović by Sarah Knittel and collaborated on by Bradley K. Wrenn, is a must-see for anyone wanting some stellar alternative comedy / boundary-pushing clown work. Knittel is a powerhouse comedian and clown and having performed with her, Jain assures that the audience is in for a solid show. (Sept. 8-18, The Deep End Studios, 1313 S. 33d St., Phila.)

Charlotte Northeast

Northeast, an actor, director, and writer, performs her solo show with 100th Meridian at this year’s Cannonball Festival/Philly Fringe Festival.

They’ve All Gone And We’ll Go Too explores what it means to be Canadian in an American world, how music can save your life, and how the universe is a far stranger and beautiful place than we give it credit for. She’s also directing a piece based on Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus at the Poth Brewery using clowning, circus arts....and fruit. Titled Citrus Andronicus, the show promises to be ridiculous, eye-opening, and full of Vitamin C.

(They’ve All Gone – Sept. 5-10, Maas Building Studio, 1320 N. 5th St., Phila.; Citrus Andronicus – Sept. 7-17, Poth Brewery, 3145 W. Jefferson St., Phila.)

Northeast’s Fringe Picks:

“Always a pleasure to see Joseph Ahmed’s artistry under the direction of Cat Ramirez. Looking forward to checking out Half Magic — a show blending juggling and circus arts with the story of being mixed race.”

(Sept. 1-23, Fidget Space)

Kelly McCaughan’s Catholic Guilt — an exploration of sexuality and faith — where the Catholic Church meets our desires and all the confusing gooeyness that ensues.

(Sept. 3-26, Maas Building Studio)

Mae West’s latest show with Almanac Dance Circus Theatre — $7 Girl. Through a blend of storytelling, improv, aerial work and virtuosity, West explores sex and self-worth.

(Sept. 21-24, The Icebox Project Space)

Rachel O’Hanlon-Rodriguez

O’Hanlon-Rodriguez, a Philly-based actor, poet, and trauma-informed facilitator, will present She Was A Conquistawhore, part of the BIPOC New Work Presentation Track at Cannonball Festival, one of the hubs of this year’s Fringe. Her solo show collides comedy and poetry with theatricality for a radical journey of a woman, and her cowboy vagina’s, search for intergenerational healing.

(Sept. 5-28, The Maas Garden, 1320 N. 5th St. Phila).

O’Hanlon-Rodriguez’ Fringe Picks:

“I can’t wait to support artists who continually inspire me with their creativity,” she said. Half Magic by Joseph Ahmed, is directed by Cat Ramirez, who also directs She Was A Conquistawhore.

(Sept. 1-16, Fidget Space)

James Haro’s Go Ahead whose musical journey O’Hanlon-Rodriguez has “been delighted by for five years.”

(Sept. 8-27, Maas Garden)

Katherine Perry’s Sex Talk which runs for one night.

(Sept. 22, Quig’s Pub, 1714 Delancy Place, Phila.)

Anissa Weinraub’s It’s Time We Pay Them A Visit which will be both a performance and practice space to address the crisis of imperialist capitalist patriarchy.

She is also very excited about some of the other panel picks. The Other Gardeners from Very Good Dance Theater is a Black Trans re-imagining of the Adam and Eve story, as well as Manflor by Santi Castro which is a queer Latin-indigenous journey of self-discovery across Philadelphia.

(Other Gardeners, Sept. 2-25, Icebox Project Space; Manflor, Sept. 4-27, Icebox Project Space)

“I’d be remiss not mention the absolute beloveds at Bearded Ladies Cabaret’s Late Night Snacks where I’ve had the honor to serve as dramaturg for the past two years,” said O’Hanlon-Rodriguez.

(Sept. 8-Oct. 1, The Closet, 201 South St., Phila.)

Meg Saligman

Saligman, a muralist, offers a world premiere, Make Bank, at the now-closed Manufacturers’ National Bank in Old City, home to her latest four-story mural. By day, art-making and currency meet. Experience Brother Can You Spare a Dollar? where guests can steal, barter, or bring a dollar bill and turn it into an art piece, or This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Jewelry, an opportunity to make trinkets fit for a giant for display in a life-sized music box.

At night, Saligman and other hosts will shuttle guests through the zany space, where a dancer will emerge to welcome guests into a land of fetish, finance, and bijouterie-burlesque.

(Sept. 15-29, Manufacturers’ National Bank, 27 N. 3d St., Phila.)

Saligman’s picks

Rev’s Lil’ Ol’ Rodeo Show is free fun for the whole family AND it maintains the whacky-Fringey spirit. “I love the way Rev is site specific and encourages the audience to participate,” Saligman said. This year they travel locations, so take an after-dinner walk with your whole family to see them close to home. It will make you glad you live in Philly.

(Sept. 7, Drexel Square Park; Sept. 8, Hawthorne Park; Sept. 9, Jefferson Square Park; Sept. 17, FDR Park; Sept. 21, Campbell Square Park; Sept. 22, Bardascino Park; Sept. 24, Mario Lanza Park; Sept. 29, Dickinson Square Park; Sept. 30, Headhouse Shambles.)

Black Wood: “I never miss a Gunnar Montana production and I am never disappointed,” Saligman said. Pure athleticism, intimate authenticity, over-the-top at all times. Gunner is as strong with the visuals as he is with his choreography. When heading out, you may want to leave your prudish friends at home, but quite frankly, that is a good idea anyway. Unchained energy, sex, and beauty, what is not to like? A Fringe Festival staple.

(Sept. 7-24, The Latvian Society, 531 N. 7th St., Phila.)

“Who would think that I would be recommending a solo clown show? I most certainly would not.” Yet Sarah Knittel/Marina Abramović is outrageous, hysterical, and worth the trip. Be prepared to wonder: What on Earth Is She Doing? Is She Really Doing That?

(Sept. 8-18, The Deep End Studios)

Rhythm Bath: “When I walk by Christ Church (not even a block from my studio) I inevitably feel slightly calmer. The energy from the building and all those that have inhabited it soothes me.” Susan Marshall and Mimi Lien come with experience, talent, and accolades. Their blend of meditation, sound, light and movement promises to provide something transformative.

(Sept. 17-24, Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St., Phila.)

Toni Cannon

Cannon, a San Francisco-based artist, circus performer, and acrobat will present ReFlection, a solo circus show that won a Cannonball award for Black, Indigenous people of color circus artists. ReFlection is a story about self-acceptance through the lens of a transmasculine experience and the milestones that shape how he views himself and the world around him.

(Sept. 14-17, The Icebox Project Space)

Cannon’s picks

Perfect is the story of Caleb, a nervous clowncrobat who struggles with an emotional response to the pressures of performing and the pressure to be perfect resonates. “I think it’s very common with circus – you want to be the perfect acrobat, or whatever skill you are doing. Then it comes to the point where you think, ‘I’m never going to be the best.’” So why are you doing what you are doing? “I think this show might provide a lot of inspiration for my own show.”

(Sept. 9-10, Liberty Lands Park, 913 N. 3d St., Phila)

Cannon is intrigued to see whether Cirque Us Stories can accomplish its description (putting new spins, twists and flips into classic stories).

(Sept. 8-10, The Icebox Project Space)

“I was very drawn to Forbidden Fruit because it is similar-ish to my show,” said Cannon.

The description says that it’s a contemporary circus show about freeing yourself from the conditioning to be a certain way, socially or other. It’s about sexual freedom, expression and undoing the work that has been done by many people in our lives.

(Sept. 23-26, The Icebox Project Space)

Greg Kennedy

Kennedy, a Philadelphia-based artist, creator, and facilitator, will present The Sculpture Gallery, part of Circus Campus Presents, a festival within the Fringe Fest, from Sept. 8-24, 2023. The interactive, ambulatory, site-specific production explores larger than life kinetic sculptures and object manipulation guided by a frantic curator and featuring a reclusive sculptor and his curious apprentice.

(Sept. 8-10, Circus Campus, 6452 Greene St., Phila.)

Kennedy’s Fringe Picks

Most excited about Kystal Younglove: The Strange Sideshow Spectacle — a production he’s never seen before. About a woman stepping into an art form traditionally dominated by men. It encourages people to follow their dreams and promotes the sense that you can truly be anything you want to be.

(Sept. 10, Circus Campus)

Roller Circus… The Greatest Show on Wheels by Cotton Candy Circus Arts is bringing a diverse cast together to show off something that’s never been seen on this campus before. Breathing new life into a traditional circus-style.

(Sept. 23, Circus Campus)

An Undertaking by Circuitous Situationship is a post-modern exploration of a timeless topic. Not only is this show promising because it is site specific, but because it gives the audience options on how they want to experience the piece. It’s wonderful to see artists create beauty with the macabre and run with the inspiration from their performance environment.

(Sept. 16-19, Laurel Hill East Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Ave., Phila.)