Muppets to Medieval — Philly’s classical holiday season has begun.

Meditative or loud and celebratory. From the canon of works born at the height of 20th century commercialism in Christmas, to sacred tunes written centuries ago. Classical holiday music in Philadelphia this month is varied enough to connect with whatever the season means to you. You could even hit a week’s worth of music nearly every night in an exhilarating mid-month stretch if you plan your calendar right.

Here are highlights.

Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra in ‘The Nutcracker’

Dec. 6-29, Academy of Music

The eyes tend to be captured by the spectacle of dancing snowflakes or the suspicious girth of Mother Ginger’s skirt, making it easy to take for granted what’s going on just off stage. But not every Nutcracker has the luxury of a live orchestra and children’s choirs performing Tchaikovsky’s score, and it’s what hits the ears that gives Philadelphia Ballet’s production its emotion and power. Conducted by Beatrice Jona Affron, Na’Zir McFadden and others. philadelphiaballet.org, 215-893-1999.

Philadelphia Orchestra Children’s Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 7, Marian Anderson Hall

Dancers from the Rock School and boys and girls choirs join the Philadelphia Orchestra and conductor Tristan Rais-Sherman in this Saturday morning concert of Christmas classics — excerpts from The Nutcracker, Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time Is Here,” and Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, among others. www.ensembleartsphilly.org, 215-893-1999.

A Soulful Christmas

Dec. 10, Marian Anderson Hall

J. Donald Dumpson’s annual gospel show returns to the Kimmel, this time bringing together singers from 14 area congregations into one choir with gospel singer and songwriter Ricky Dillard. The concert is sold out, though some last-minute tickets may be available. www.ensembleartsphilly.org, 215-893-1999.

Yannick’s Holiday Mixtape in Concert

Dec. 12 and 13, Marian Anderson Hall

Big and luscious is Coleridge-Taylor’s Christmas Overture and so, too, is the Philadelphia Orchestra. Yannick Nézet-Séguin presides over a program of favorites that matches the velvety ensemble and repertoire. The program also veers into the territory of the late Philly Pops in works like the Ellington/Strayhorn take on Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” — and not to mention, in tunes with vocalists Laurin Talese and V. Shayne Frederick, and the Taurey Butler Trio. With the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir. www.ensembleartsphilly.org, 215-893-1999.

‘Silent Night’ Sing-In

Dec. 13, Kimmel Center Commonwealth Plaza

Show up at 5 p.m. Rehearse a bit. And before you know it, you’re in the middle of a giant chorus singing “Silent Night.” That’s it — nothing to buy, give, wrap, or cook. Just a chance to push back against the darkness with a few minutes in the presence of warmth and humanity. John Conahan leads the event. ensembleartsphilly.org.

No Name Pops Philly Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 14, Marian Anderson Hall

Philadelphia native Na’Zir McFadden conducts standards like “We Need A Little Christmas” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Hanukkah tunes, and other sounds of the season. With Broadway vocalists Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready, the No Name Pops Chorus and St. Thomas Gospel Choir. www.ensembleartsphilly.org, 215-893-1999.

Philadelphia Orchestra’s The Glorious Sound of Christmas

Dec. 14 and 15, Marian Anderson Hall

For many, it’s instant nostalgia. Built from the concept of the orchestra’s 1962 album of the same name that went gold, the program features favorite carols upholstered in rich, thrillingly over-the-top orchestrations — plus a surprise or two. Conducted by William Eddins with baritone Benjamin Taylor, narrator Charlotte Blake Alston, and the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia. www.ensembleartsphilly.org, 215-893-1999.

TubaChristmas Philadelphia

Dec. 15, Cherry Street Pier

Tubaists, unite! This is the 51st year of tuba players gathering to play Christmas music at sites worldwide. Philadelphia’s version of the event is at the Delaware Ave. pier (covered but open-air) and free to listeners, $10 for participating instrumentalists (who receive a commemorative 2024 TubaChristmas button). phillytubachristmas.com.

Singing City

Dec. 15, Tindley Temple

Vivaldi’s popular Gloria performed by the chorus and a 10-piece chamber orchestra is the core of the program, which also includes works of Poulenc, Yoni Fogelman, Nell Shaw Cohen, Raymond Wise, and Shireen Abu-Khader. Artistic and music director Rollo Dilworth conducts. singingcity.org.

Philadelphia Orchestra performs ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

Dec. 18 and 19, Marian Anderson Hall

It was hardly a box-office smash at its release in 1992, but The Muppet Christmas Carol has become deeply lodged in the emotional memory of a generation or two. Seeing it along with live orchestra (score by Miles Goodman, songs by Paul Williams) heightens the experience, as promised in two performances with conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos. www.ensembleartsphilly.org, 215-893-1999.

Piffaro in (mostly) Medieval Christmas music

Dec. 20, Church of the Holy Trinity; Dec. 21, Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Dec. 22, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Wilmington

New York Polyphony joins Philadelphia’s early music group in a program of largely Medieval Christmas music from early England, but also works from as recent as the 21st century and as distant as the 12th. The program streams online Jan. 3-16. piffaro.org.

Philadelphia Orchestra’s ‘Messiah’

Dec. 21 and 22, Marian Anderson Hall

The tradition lives, and this year with some spectacular voices. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Handel’s grand, deeply moving oratorio, with soprano Lucy Crowe, mezzo Emily D’Angelo, tenor Spencer Britten, bass-baritone Christian Van Horn, and the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir. www.ensembleartsphilly.org, 215-893-1999.