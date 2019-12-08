“The tuba is an instrument the general population doesn’t know much about, and I like that TubaChristmas promotes tuba awareness,” said Krush, who performs with the Grammy Award-winning quintet Chestnut Brass Company, the Pennsylvania Ballet Orchestra, and is an artist in residence/lecturer at Temple University. “It’s a lot of fun, but we take it very seriously, musically … Some players have the music in advance but most of them get it when they show up [for a preconcert rehearsal] … and they do an amazing job.”