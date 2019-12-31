Weaver is a Barrymore Award-winning set and lighting designer who’ll be heading to London in January to design a new opera at the Barbican called Enemy of the State. Locally, he’s attached to both Is God Is and Describe the Night at the Wilma (Jan. 28-Feb. 16), Outside Mullingar at Delaware Theatre Company (Feb. 12-March 1), and a program of two world premieres by Deb Margolin called Two Blues at the Kimmel Center (April 2-5).