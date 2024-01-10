USA Today names this Washington Square eatery as one of the country’s best new restaurants

Just months after opening its doors, Washington Square West eatery Kiddo earned the No. 5 spot on USA Today’s list of the “Best New Restaurants.″

The publication, which asked “food and travel experts” to list the nation’s best new restaurants, highlighted Kiddo’s focus on locally sourced produce and veggie-focused fare. “It was really unexpected,” chef and co-owner Wyatt Piazza said. “One day we got an email that we were nominated to be on the list. But It’s cool to see the support from the community.”

Following last week’s announcement, Piazza and his wife and co-owner Elizabeth Drake took to Instagram to thank patrons for their support and collective votes. “We’re celebrating today because we earned the #5 spot on USA Today’s list of best new restaurants! Thank you to our incredible team and everyone who’s supported us in these first few months of Kiddo,” the caption read.

Piazza, who opened Kiddo with Drake in October 2023, said the restaurant’s vegetable-forward cuisine and sustainability efforts is likely what got them the nod. “I think those are hot topics right now, which is separate from why we chose this as our concept,” he said. “It’s more aligned with me and [Drake’s] personal beliefs, but that’s probably why they selected us.”

Drake said the vision for Kiddo is to encourage people to eat more veggies and less meat. But if they do, she says, make it more environmentally friendly.

There’s currently two meat dishes on their menu, but they are driven to “minimize the environmental footprint” by buying meat and other ingredients from Pennsylvania farms. “[Piazza’s] philosophy is that it’s a chef’s responsibility to be a steward of the environment, which is something we try to live by,” Drake wrote in an email.

The article pointed to menu items like the spinach and ricotta rotolo, the coriander-crusted duck breast with pears, and the sourdough Dutch baby pancakes with pears and maple syrup. Food reporter Mike Klein also noted the restaurant’s various offerings, like the signature cookie plate, and “warm and contemporary” atmosphere.

Originally looking for a space near their home in Fairmount, Piazza and Drake landed on the corner of 12th and Pine Streets, joining other Washington Square West neighboring restaurants like Mixto, Mabu Kitchen, and Effie’s.

Drake, who designed Kiddo, renovated the former Pinefish location after the seafood restaurant closed in early 2022 after six years. There’s added bar seating, and the adjacent 28-seat dining room has its walls adorned with framed photos and an indie-rock soundtrack, Klein reported.

With the work put into Kiddo’s opening, Piazza said he’s thankful to garner the support he has in such short time. “We have gained a lot of loyal regulars, and we’re fortunate that the restaurant has been equally well received ,” he said. “We buy great products from great people, and we love to feed them.”