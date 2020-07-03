Abell, 61, who spent part of his childhood in Philadelphia, has made a career in opera, orchestra, and music theater. His first outing with any pops orchestra was with the Philly Pops seven years ago. Since then, he and the organization have deepened their relationship over a number of artistic projects and, in something of a shot-gun marriage, announced their union in February after previous music director Todd Ellison departed, unexplained, just a few months into the job.