Finding a copy “Spare” can be a royal pain at the library. Here are other options.

Prince Harry’s hot new memoir “Spare” only came out two weeks ago, but already the prospect of getting a copy from your library feels like trying to score a reservation at a top restaurant. Your bad luck? Nope. You’ve got lots of company on that waitlist.

Libraries all over the country are finding themselves swamped by the demand for the royal tell-all in all its forms - hard-copy, ebook and audiobook, the last of which has Harry reading his own story.

Even as libraries have been striving to increase their inventory, the public appetite has continued unabated. According to Overdrive, the parent company of the Libby library reading apps, they’ve never seen this kind of demand for an e-book at public libraries in 20 years of business and millions of titles.

“It’s just a phenomenon,” said Meghan Volchko, Libby’s digital content librarian. “The investment some libraries have put into the ebook and the audiobook version is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.”

Advertisement

And, she added, “It’s not showing any signs of slowing right now.”

Coming on the heels of a Netflix doc-series about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, as well as the couple’s and Harry’s own much-covered problems with the Royal Family, the British press and their new life in America, “Spare” was primed for high demand.

Last Thursday, publisher Penquin Random House announced that the memoir had already sold 1.6 million copies in the United States alone and 3.2 million copies worldwide after one week of publication, the Associated Press reported. In the United Kingdom, “Spare” sold 400,000 in all its forms on its first day alone.

Local libraries are feeling the demand from their readers.

The Camden County Library System, which currently only has 20 hardcover editions, already has five times the number of people on its regular-size print waitlist as it has copies of that edition of the book, plus a long waitlist for its large print version, according to executive director Linda Devlin.

“People want it so badly that they’ll ask for either version,” Devlin said.

The South Jersey library system has more copies on order.

Among readers of the Philadelphia Free Library, the demand for “Spare” in all its forms also out-strips the supply, and more have been ordered.

Of course, expect Philly to zig when others zag. Free Library spokesperson Kaitlyn Foti Kalosy said, as of the end of last week, four other books had more people waiting to read them than “Spare.”

Those were “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy, “Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, and “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Aside from all the pre-publicity, there’s a lot of reasons why “Spare” intrigues people, suggested Libby’s Volchko.

“The British Empire has touched almost every place on this planet for better or worse,” she said. Plus there’s that storybook love story of the prince and the actress. And what family doesn’t have its share of problems?

With those themes in mind, Volchko put together a list of books to consider while you waiting for your copy of “Spare.” Happy reading.

If you can’t find Spare, suggested reading:

1) The Diana Chronicles by Tina Brown

2) Meghan and Harry by Lady Colin Campbell

3) The Palace Papers by Tina Brown

4) American Royalty by Tracey Livesay

5) The King by Christopher Anderson

6) Brothers and Wives by Christopher Anderson

7) Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

8) Diana, William and Harry by James Patterson

9) American Royals by Katharine McGee

10) The New Royals by Katie Nicholl