Quinta Brunson says ‘Philadelphia is this richly diverse, dirty, horrible city sometimes.’ She’s not wrong.

Abbott Elementary got off to a strong start Wednesday night.

A golf club is coming to the West Philadelphia neighborhood shaking up the school’s comfort zone and jacking up traffic patterns, making teachers and students late to class. (Who in Philly can’t relate?) La Scala’s Fire and The Philadelphia Inquirer received an Abbott shout out, too. (Whoohoo!)

And we have an answer to where Janine and Gregory’s relationship stands. Season 4 is about to be on and popping.

“One thing I’m excited about is having 22 episodes again,” Quinta Brunson told Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Brunson (Janine Teagues) and co-star Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie) were guests on GMA Tuesday morning hyping up Abbott’s Season 4 premiere.

“Last year I was kind of excited about having a short amount, but I like having 22 episodes. This show was built on having 22 episodes. We have more room to tell stories. We have holiday episodes again. That was exciting. And we have episodes that are just plain fun.”

Brunson also discussed the upcoming crossover episode between ABC’s Abbott Elementary and FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Brunson and Sunny star Rob McElhenney teased the mashup on their respective Instagram accounts last week.

“I’m just so pumped,” Brunson said of her collaboration with fellow Philly native McElhenney. “We started talking and said, ‘why don’t we just do this one day?’ ... It has been the most fantastic experience working with them, not only in the writer’s room, but on set. We just had a ball with them. It’s gonna work better than people expect. The shows have two very different tones.” Brunson gushed.

“But it works,” she continued. “I think it’s because of Philadelphia. Philadelphia is this richly diverse, dirty, horrible city sometimes. And we can share all of our dirt with each other. I think that’s what you are gonna get in that episode. Sorry, Philly. There is probably a nicer way to say that.”

She’s not wrong, though.

Roberts even agreed, pointing out: “You’ve shown nothing but love for Philly and you got a lot of receipts. You are good.”

Of course Brunson is good, she’s one of us.

How else would she know about LaScala’s?