Quinta Brunson to star in and produce a new comedy film under Universal

After years of lighting up the silver screen, Abbott Elementary creator and Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson is looking to make a splash on the big screen. The West Philly native has signed on to star in a new Universal Pictures comedy with actor Stephanie Hsu.

According to Deadline, Hsu and Brunson are on board for a feature titled Par for the Course, which Brunson will also produce and cowrite with Abbott Elementary director Justin Tan. This will be Tan’s feature film debut as a director.

Advertisement

In a statement about the project, Brunson said she’s “thrilled” to work with Tan, a “long-term comedy partner and collaborator,” and Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) on the film. “I can’t wait to see what we can do together on screen.”

While the plot for the feature film is still under wraps, the film is based on an “original idea from Brunson,” according to the entertainment news site.

Point Grey, the production company founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, will be a coproducer represented by Alex McAtee, who’s known for 2020′s An American Pickle, that featured Brunson in a cameo. McAtee will coproduce along with Brunson and the Universal team.

“This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game,” Brunson said in a statement.

The fourth season of Abbott Elementary is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 9. The Golden Globe-winning show made Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations, and the second to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

This year, the ABC sitcom has nine Emmy nominations, including best casting in a comedy series and a best leading actress in a comedy nod for Brunson.

While Brunson has landed one-off roles in films like 2022′s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the Universal feature will be her biggest film role to date.