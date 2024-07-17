It’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ vs ‘The Bear’ for best comedy series at the 76th Emmys

Abbott Elementary will square off against The Bear for best comedy series at the 76th Emmys on Sept. 15. Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday morning at Los Angeles’ El Capitan Theatre by Abbott star Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale.

We know Quinta Brunson’s mockumentary about life at a Philadelphia public school is hilarious. But is Jeremy Allen White’s brooding Chicago chef Carmy that funny? We aren’t sure.

We are sure, however, The Bear is great. Hulu’s runaway hit received 23 nods in the comedy category, breaking 30 Rock’s record. Hulu’s Shōgun, based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel about 17th-century Japan, led this year’s Emmy nominations with 25.

Abbott, with four Emmy nominations, will vie against The Bear for the Emmy for best casting in a comedy series, along with HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Hacks. Brunson is vying for the Emmy for best leading actress in a comedy series. Her competition includes The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri and Hacks’ Jean Smart.

If Brunson wins, this will be the Philly native’s second best actress win. The Temple alum is also in contention for best writing in the comedy series for “Career Day,” a two-part episode in which Brunson’s character, Janine, plans a citywide celebration and sparks fly between her and Gregory (played by Tyler James Williams).

Other 2024 Emmy nominees with Philly ties include Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who was nominated for best guest actress in a comedy series for her performance on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Quiz Lady, nominated for best outstanding television movie, stars Sandra Oh and is partially filmed in Philadelphia.

If you feel like you have Emmy whiplash, you’re right; two Emmy ceremonies are scheduled for this calendar year. The 75th Emmys, hosted by Anthony Anderson, were held in January. They were delayed because of last year’s Hollywood strikes. The 76th Emmys will return to its regular September time this year on ABC. No host has been announced yet.