‘It’s Always Sunny’ star Rob Mac will create and star in a ‘Far Cry’ videogame adaption for Hulu

Philly’s own Rob Mac, the actor formerly known as Robert McElhenney III, and fellow thespian Noah Hawley are teaming up to create the television adaptation of the Far Cry video game, according to Variety.

The new show, aptly named Far Cry, was recently ordered by FX and will stream on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

Mac will also star in the adaptation.

Far Cry is an anthology franchise of first-person shooter games created by French-based company, Ubisoft. The details for the television adaptation are still unknown, but it will be action packed, featuring a different cast and setting each season.

“Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized,” Mac, the South Philly, native told Variety. “Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support.”

Mac created and stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which aired its 17th season earlier this year. He also stars in and executive produces the Emmy-winning FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

The forthcoming series, Mac told Variety, stands to deepen his friendship with Hawley, who also has a long-standing relationship with FX as the creator of Fargo and Alien: Earth

“Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme," Hawley told Variety. “To create a big action show that can change from year-to-year while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true.”

Mac will executive produce under his More Better Productions banner.