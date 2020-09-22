If the anguish and energy behind social media posts by musicians everywhere in the past few days are any indication, it’s not a blue wave Republicans should be worried about, but a musical one. Wrote violinist Joshua Bell: “It seems appropriate to me that Justice Ginsburg’s first name rhymes with ‘truth.’ Her profound allegiance to truth was evident in everything she did, from her work on the bench to her deep love of classical music, which she must have recognized as one of humanity’s most successful attempts at finding it.”