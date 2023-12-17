Taylor Swift’s dad ruined his ‘Reputation’ as an Eagles fan by wearing a Kansas City Chiefs sweater

The father of the most famous woman from Pennsylvania has apparently traded kelly green for red and gold.

Scott Swift was seen cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday alongside his daughter, Taylor, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., days after her 34th birthday. And while it was bad enough that the (supposedly) lifelong Eagles fan was attending a New England Patriots game, the true insult was that he did so in a sweater bearing the Chiefs’ logo.

It’s unclear if Swift’s newfound (and misplaced) allegiance is due to his daughter’s current boyfriend, but Travis Kelce has boasted in recent weeks about how he converted him to his side.

Scott Swift was seen palling around with Kelce in November at the Argentina stop of his daughter’s massively successful Eras Tour. While the two chatted, fans caught Swift wearing a Chiefs lanyard.

A week after that concert, Kelce joked on New Heights, his podcast with his brother and Eagles center Jason, that he had been slowly convincing Swift to switch allegiances at family dinners. Swift continued to wear the lanyard at other tour dates, including one in Brazil.

Jason Kelce ribbed his brother and Swift, bemoaning the loss of a longtime fan.

“What are we doing, Scott?” the elder Kelce said. “You’re going to let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? This is ridiculous.”

Swift and his wife, Andrea, live in Nashville, but Swift is a native of Bryn Mawr, where he first learned the love and pain that comes with being an Eagles fan. After attending the University of Delaware, and playing Division 1 football there, he eventually settled in Wyomissing, Berks County, where his superstar daughter spent most of her childhood.

And even though he lives in the South now, Swift still shows signs of Philly-region grit: In 2020, he fought off a burglar that broke into his penthouse in St. Petersburg, Fla.