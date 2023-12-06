Berks County woman named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year

A woman from West Reading whose parents owned a Christmas tree farm has been named Time’s Person of the Year and no one is surprised.

The magazine announced Wednesday morning that Taylor Swift is the outlet’s 96th Person of the Year and its first entertainer to receive the honor. (In 2005 Bono from U2 was part of a group of “Good Samaritans” to earn the title.)

The announcement comes after a massive year for Swift, kicking off with her sold-out Eras Tour and capping off with a high-profile new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was selected from nine finalists, which included Barbie, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Hollywood actors and writers who went on strike, and King Charles III.

In a note from Time’s Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs, he writes, “Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light.”

“No one else on the planet today can move so many people so well,” he added. “Achieving this feat is something we often chalk up to the alignments of planets and fates, but giving too much credit to the stars ignores her skill and her power. Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story.”

In the magazine’s lofty profile on Swift — spanning several thousand words — Jacobs acknowledges the artist’s presence and success over the years while giving fans a peek behind the curtain of her trajectory and personal life.

“I don’t give Taylor advice about being famous,” Stevie Nicks told Jacobs. “She doesn’t need it.”

“Beatlemania and Thriller have nothing on these shows,” Phoebe Bridgers said about Eras.

And, of course, they speak with the winner herself and photograph her in at least four new looks for the digital piece (the physical magazine hasn’t dropped yet).

“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” Swift told Time. “Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there’s only one question ... Are you not entertained?”