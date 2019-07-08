Santino Fontana (a Tony winner for Tootsie), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), and Sophia Anne Caruso (also from Beetlejuice) will be among the featured performers in this year’s series, sponsored by 106.7 Lite-FM. The free, hour-long lunchtime revues are performed at 12:30 p.m. for six consecutive Thursdays, starting this week and continuing through Aug. 15.