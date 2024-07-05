Sheryl Lee Ralph weathers hurricane Beryl in her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica

Sheryl Lee Ralph took to X, formally known as Twitter, Thursday to thank her lucky stars that her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica escaped massive damage from Hurricane Beryl, the category 4 storm that decimated Carriacou, an island in the Grenadines.

“It looks like the hurricane Beryl has passed and is running like a Jamaican track star off to another race!” the Abbott Elementary star wrote in a 1 a.m. July 4 post. “Thank you all for your good vibes and prayers. We did not get a direct hit and we are grateful but Carriacou needs help.”

“We don’t have any lights. We don’t have any power,” Ralph said in a video that accompanied the post. “But we have life.” She sang a few chorus’ of Bob Marley’s 1965 hit, “One Love” before reporting Montego Bay was spared. In her trademark upbeat tone, Ralph surmised that Jamaica would soon be cleaned up and ready for tourists.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Ralph said, she’s praying for the sun to come out on Saturday when her son, Etienne, is set to marry ABC News journalist, Stephanie Wash in Jamaica.

Ralph returned to X later on Independence Day to ask her followers to pray for Beryl’s victims throughout the Caribbean. A friend of Ralph’s who lives in St. Vincent lost their home and business, she said. And she suggested it will take six months to a year for St. Vincent to fully return to normal.

“When people tell you things could be worse, hell yeah, it could be worse, so much worse,” Ralph said in a video that accompanied that post. “So I continue to thank you all for your good vibes and I continue to ask you to pray for others as you would pray for yourself and just put something positive out in the world ‘cause there are people who need it.”

Ralph took to X starting July 3, to alert her followers to Beryl’s potential danger. The hurricane subsequently started barreling through the Caribbean on Monday, killing seven people in its wake, including two in Jamaica. Beryl made landfall on the Mexican resort of Tulum early Friday morning. Ralph warned her followers of scammers trolling for donations and provided information about legitimate disaster relief funds.