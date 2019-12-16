Ouch. Actor Ben Dibble moves around the stage on his knees throughout his entire performance as half-pint tyrant Lord Farquaad in Shrek The Musical at the Walnut Street Theatre. “I spend about 30 minutes total on my knees in each show, spread over five different scenes,” writes Dibble. “I sing two songs — including a huge song and dance — and I do the dance on my knees! I am wearing a large harness that straps around both legs with large rubber cups for my knees and little feet sticking off the front. I have several capes that cover my lower legs and feet so I can scoot around but look like I am walking on those tiny feet. I get some physical therapy every week to attend to my sore knees, hip flexors, and shoulders, and try to get as much sleep as possible.” Shrek closes Jan. 5.