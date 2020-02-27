With Opera Philadelphia’s “O” festival heading into its fourth year, the company “has developed or will have developed 11 new works that have had 70 runs across seven countries for 280 performances,” said Opera Philadelphia chief David B. Devan. (These numbers also include works hatched before the start of the O festival.) “We never set out to do that, but when you realize it, it gives you more agency to keep doing that. It allows you to take risks.”