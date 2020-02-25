M’balia Singley admits that she wasn’t eager to see Philadelphia Shakespeare Festival’s 2013 production of Othello. But her friend, Forrest McClendon, was playing the lead, so duty and friendship called. What she saw burrowed into her brain and, seven years later, emerged as Turn, a one-woman show playing at the Kimmel Center Feb. 26-29. “It was very emotional, but not for the reasons I thought it would be,” she said.