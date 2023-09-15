Barrymore nominations are in for the best of Philly theater. See if your favorites made the cut.

On Friday, Theatre Philadelphia released the nominees for its Barrymore Awards recognizing the region’s best theater in the 2022-2023 season. After a three-year pandemic hiatus, the award ceremony will return in-person this fall, though the exact date and venue have not been announced yet.

With 24 nominations, Malvern’s People’s Light leads local theaters. The Wilma Theater received 17 nods while Arden Theatre Company received 15. For plays, the Wilma’s Kiss, about a group of Americans attempting to make a Syrian soap opera with cringe-worthy results, got eight nominations; Lantern Theater Company’s The Royale, about boxing champion Jack Johnson, and the Arden’s production of Clyde’s, a comedy set in a sandwich shop run by formerly incarcerated folks, also received multiple nods.

For musicals, Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto from People’s Light and Delaware Theatre Company’s Man of La Mancha received 12 and 11 nods, respectively.

Newcomers Alterra Productions and New Light Theatre are first-time nominees. Alterra was recognized for outstanding choreography/movement in a play for Poison Garden and New Light’s productions of A View From The Bridge and Rent also earned nods in acting and ensemble categories.

A total of 43 productions were recognized spanning 23 categories, including outstanding overall production, outstanding ensamble, and outstanding direction. The acting categories, which became gender-neutral in 2018, include nominees of all genders and the judges will select two winners from each.

The news comes amid growing concerns about Philly’s performing arts scene as theaters have struggled to lure audiences back after Covid. Theatre Philadelphia, which just named Sabriaya Shipley as its new executive director, is looking to inject some joyful energy into the city as theaters are kicking off new seasons.

See Theatre Philadelphia’s full announcement on Instagram below.