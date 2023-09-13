Going to the theater this season? Here’s where to eat and drink before the show. Or after.

For this very dramatic and sumptuous fall that awaits us, we asked our theater critics to pick shows they’re most excited about. Then, we asked Inquirer food reporter Jenn Ladd to pair those performances with some restaurant and bar suggestions. They have come up with some exciting nights out, including spots that are blocks from the theater and others that are thematically appropriate culinary choices. Just make sure to build in enough time so you don’t miss the curtain.

‘Tartuffe,’ ‘Crumbs from the Table of Joy’

Lantern Theater Company

Everything Lantern Theater Company does is top-notch, so its rendition of Moliere’s French comedy, Tartuffe, otherwise known as The Hypocrite, is bound to be excellent, full of all sorts of biting wit and sarcasm — a perfect season opener. But what I’m really looking forward to is the next show, Crumbs from the Table of Joy by much-produced (for a good reason) playwright Lynn Nottage. Nottage’s play centers on a Black family, recent emigrants from the South, trying to find a place for themselves in the religious movement led by Philadelphia’s Father Divine. The Rev. M.J. Divine, a charismatic preacher who claimed he was God, founded an iconic hotel on North Broad Street. — Jane M. Von Bergen

(”Tartuffe,” Sept. 7-Oct. 8, and “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” Nov. 9-Dec. 10, Lantern Theater Company, St. Stephen’s Theater, 923 Ludlow St., 215-829-0395 or lanterntheater.org)

Advertisement

For dinner: An elegant Italian dinner at Cicala at the Divine Lorraine might seem the obvious choice here, but it’s a bit of a hike: half an hour on foot, though quite feasible by subway (~10 minutes). For something closer, try Emei (a longtime Chinatown favorite of Craig LaBan’s), Sakartvelo (a bilevel Georgian BYOB), or Morimoto (an oldie but a goodie). Postshow drinks at Strangelove’s or MilkBoy.

‘Major Barbara’

Quintessence Theatre Group

Philosophically, I’ve always been a fan of the idea of trading places, trying to step into other people’s shoes to experience the world as they do. That’s what happens in Major Barbara, George Bernard Shaw’s classic play offered by Quintessence Theatre Group. The switchers are an idealistic young woman who runs a Salvation Army shelter for the poor and her father, a billionaire arms dealer who wants to rescue his daughter’s shelter, which is on the verge of closing. She refuses his offer on principle, but who will pay the price? (JVB)

(Sept. 13-Oct. 21, Quintessence Theatre Group, Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave., 215-987-4450 or quintessencetheatre.org)

For dinner: You can’t go wrong with Jansen, only a block or so up Germantown Avenue, but if that’s too pricey — or all booked up — try pizza and beer from newcomer Töska (successor to Earth Bread + Brewery) or bar food at McMenamin’s. Have a fancy cocktail after the show at Bar Lizette.

‘Bonez’

People’s Light

Playwright and director Steve H. Broadnax III skillfully guides new works onstage, boasting a track record with some of the most incisive Black theater makers today, including Katori Hall and Dominique Morisseau. His latest, the social horror drama Bonez, is a meditation on Black masculinity through a game of dominoes that goes haywire when the friends can no longer ignore a haunting knock, knock, knock. — Rosa Cartagena

(Sept. 22-Oct. 15 at People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, 610-644-3500 or peopleslight.org)

For dinner: People’s Light is a short drive from King Street, home to Malvern’s best-known and busiest spots, such as Restaurant Alba and Brick & Brew. But you needn’t go that far for a good meal. Greyhound Cafe, steps from the theater, serves excellent vegan fare. If you’re a carnivore, Manam Indian Cuisine, around the corner on Lancaster Avenue, has some of the best lamb chops around.

‘The Philly Fan’

Hedgerow Theatre Company

If you’ve been any kind of regular at Philadelphia theaters, you’ve probably seen a play by Bruce Graham, a prolific Philadelphia playwright whose works have been staged by nearly every theater in town. In January, 1812 Productions will premiere Flatlanders, and just in time for the playoff season, Hedgerow Theatre Company will present The Philly Fan. You know the type — they’ve suffered the highs, they’ve suffered the lows, they’ve weathered the storms, and caused quite a few. The Philly Fan is a solo piece, starring Graham himself. To get into the spirit, Hedgerow plans Dollar Dog and tailgate nights. (JVB)

(Sept. 27-Oct. 15, Hedgerow Theatre Company, 64 Rose Valley Rd., Media, 610-565-4211 or hedgerowtheatre.org)

For dinner: Pregame The Philly Fan alongside real-life examples at Media’s Tap 24, with 24 draft beers and the sports-bar fare that defines football season: wings, tater tots, and nachos. Not your speed? Head to Two Fourteen for craft cocktails and seasonal dishes; Sterling Pig for great beer, wood-fired pizza, and barbecue; or 320 Market Cafe for natural wine and a casual dinner.

‘Les Blancs’

EgoPo Classic Theater

EgoPo Classic Theater’s production of Les Blancs checks a lot of boxes. First, it’s a Lorraine Hansberry play. That means it will be thoughtful and provocative. She considered it her most important work. Second, it’s being produced in partnership with Abrahamse & Meyer Productions of Cape Town, South Africa, and addresses issues of colonialism. And finally, EgoPo promises an immersive experience with an international cast, along with food, drink, dance, and music. Sounds like a great mind and body night for theater. (JVB)

(Oct. 25-Nov. 5, EgoPo Classic Theater, Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St.)

For dinner: Since food and drink are part of this production, you might want to keep it light. Luckily, one of the city’s best taco trucks — Mi Pueblito — parks a couple blocks down, at Front and Dickinson. Or head to O’Jung’s, a South Philly dive bar with a welcoming crowd and exceptionally creative food. Too unconventional? Try Aroma on 3rd, an Italian BYOB from Neapolitan native chef Antonio Cardillo.

‘What the Constitution Means to Me’

Arden Theatre Company

Amid a dangerous time for civil rights and a Supreme Court with a sinking reputation, a play about the Constitution might feel tough to swallow. Playwright Heidi Schreck understands the conflicted frustration that we hold with the historical document written in this very city that overpromised and underdelivered. The funny, smart show examines those contradictions through the perspective of a competitive constitutional law debater, blending reality and optimism. (RC)

(Oct. 26-Dec. 3 at the Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St., 215-922-1122 or ardentheatre.org)

For dinner: Now that City Tavern’s closed, dinner in a colonial-era setting is off the menu. But you can get classically Philly feels of another time at Olea, an energetic Mediterranean BYOB, or Panorama, one of the city’s oldest wine bars (and the world’s largest winekeeper). And if you simply must have an old-school Old City experience, get dessert at Franklin Fountain or Shane Confectionery after the show.

‘Wicked’

Academy of Music

No one mourns the wicked, but you may cry for them anyway. The classic musical — which has Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande starring in the film adaptation next year — still enchants with its elaborate sets, big cast, and soaring soundtrack, 20 years after it first landed on Broadway. Come for the bitter enemies-to-best friends plot, stay for the tearjerker ending. (RC)

(Nov. 1-Nov. 26 at the Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., 215-893-1999 or kimmelculturalcampus.org)

For dinner: Head to Cauldron, the wizard world-inspired bar, if you want to lean into the witch theme, but budget your time appropriately for the full-on potions-making experience. For a different kind of magic, try to snag a table at Andra Hem for high-end cocktails and Swedish small plates. If that’s too crowded, the Black Sheep Pub has Harry Potter vibes sans the frills.

‘Fat Ham’

Wilma Theater

In the fanfare and excitement surrounding the Pulitzer-winning play, you’d be forgiven for not remembering that Fat Ham has yet to be formally staged in Philadelphia. James Ijames’ sensitive, fabulous, and laugh-out-loud modern day Hamlet premiered at the Wilma as a filmed production set during the pandemic shutdown, so this will be the first time Philly audiences can see it IRL. Fresh off a successful Broadway stint, Fat Ham is sure to surprise, delight, and disarm in this home run. (RC)

(Nov. 24-Dec. 17 at the Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., 215-546-7824 or wilmatheater.org)

For dinner: If you want to pair traditional American barbecue with this Broadway hit, plan to eat in a different neighborhood; after Glick’s Rib Shack in the Terminal closes at 5:30 p.m., Center City’s short on options. You’ll fare better if you broaden your horizons to international barbecue: Jomon Japanese BBQ and Seorabol’s Spruce Street location are both around the corner.