Cirque du Soleil announces its Christmas show’s Philadelphia debut

In a first for Philadelphia, Cirque du Soleil is bringing its holiday show “‘Twas the Night Before…” to the Met.

The Christmas-themed show will only be performed in a few select cities, and this holiday season, Philadelphia is one of them. Past venues for the Cirque holiday production includethe Theater at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The Philadelphia engagement runs Dec. 19-29.

“‘Twas the Night Before…” is inspired by “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” the classic holiday poem by Clement Clarke Moore. In this family-oriented production, a young girl named Isabella feels like she has outgrown the family tradition of reading the poem with her father. But then she and her father are separated by a snowstorm that sends them both on a great journey.

In the Cirque winter wonderland of acrobats, whimsical characters, children, and reindeer, the father and daughter ultimately rediscover each other and the magic of Christmas.

The show features 26 performers from 14 countries, whose feats include aerial acrobatics, speed skating, hoop diving, and more.

“‘Twas the Night Before…” is also filled with music — 29 original compositions along with 12 much-loved holiday songs including “Silent Night,” “Deck the Halls,” and other favorites.

Tickets for “‘Twas the Night Before...” are now available online to Cirque Club members through July 24. Cirque Club membership is free, and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers, and behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com.

General public tickets will be available starting July 25 at www.cirquedusoleil/twas-the-night-before. Ticket prices start at $44.

“‘Twas the Night Before…” will also be performed in Atlanta’s Fox Theatre; Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre; Cleveland’s KeyBank State Theatre; Detroit’s Fox Theatre; Wallingford, Conn., at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre; and Durham, N.C. at the Durham Performing Arts Center. It will also be performed in Toronto’s Meridian Hall.