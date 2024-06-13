She turned her home into the Colored Girls Museum. To save it, she had to move.

For eight years, Vashti DuBois, executive director of The Colored Girls Museum, escorted visitors through her Germantown home, introducing them to a myriad of colorful paintings, collages, fiber arts, books, and sculptures that celebrated the lives of ordinary Black women.

In January, Philadelphia granted a variance rezoning DuBois’ home on Germantown’s Newhall Street so it can be used as a library and cultural institution. The variance allowed the museum to stay open. DuBois, however, had to move.

Advertisement

It wasn’t easy, DuBois lived in the three-story Victorian twin for more than 20 years, raised her family, and mourned her husband there. That “lived in” energy is part of what made the museum so special and it could be felt throughout the three-story house museum.

DuBois now lives in another house on the same block, so she can continue to host weekend tours at The Colored Girls Museum. The art, furniture, and artifacts that were there when she called the twin home belong to the museum now.

But the living energy — the soul of the home — is gone.

TCGM’s 11th and longest running exhibition. It will be up through early 2026. “The Intermission,” considers what a colored girls museum might look and feel like when the colored girl no longer lives there.

“For almost nine years, The Colored Girls Museum has been a show about a house that performs as a memoir museum,” DuBois said. “The variance marked the end of Act I.”

The Intermission should be viewed like an intermission in a theater production. During the next 18 months, the exhibits will change over time and visitors can see the new artistic work through multiple in-person visits and on social media. DuBois enlisted Philadelphia artists to curate three of the rooms. These community curators, DuBois says, “are charged with holding these spaces sacred because the colored girl is no longer here to hold them. They are performing as the museum’s caregivers.”

Ceramic and landscape artist Syd Carpenter curated the garden and walkway. Artist, painter, and personal stylist Terrell Maurice’s “Whispers of a Black Boy,” the exhibit in The Colored Boys’ Room, is an homage to Maurice’s late grandmother.

Painter, collage artist, and Pennsylvania of Fine Arts MFA grad Jazlyne Sabree is responsible for the design of The Colored Girls Room. Her exhibit, “The Healing Shrine,” speaks to the loss of soul mates, loved ones and their transition to becoming ancestors.

The works of Philadelphia-based painters Shanina Dionna, fiber and collage artist Toni Kersey, painter and muralist Martryce Roach; and fiber artist Debra Powell-Wright are showcased throughout “The Intermission.”

Unlike the buzz of previous shows at The Colored Girls Museum, “The Intermission” is a quiet affair. The familiar scent of sage and sweet grass wafts through the museum while the need to exhale takes over as soon as you hear the wind chimes and cross her threshold.

“Life used to be lived here and now it’s quiet,” DuBois said. “This show presents us with an opportunity to consider what might be lost or gained from a home to just strictly a museum.”

The Colored Girls Museum is located at 4613 Newhall Street in Germantown. Hours are Saturdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available here: TCGM tours. The Colored Girls Museum welcomes groups of 10 or more Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays by appointment only. Email: Thecoloredgirlsmuseum@gmail.com.