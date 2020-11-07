“They were miles and miles and miles from the nearest hospital, so Maude Callen really served as not only a midwife, she assisted with every kind of medical ailment with walks to people’s homes in very rural areas for emergency medical intervention. She was a listener, a caregiver in the broadest sense, as well as almost a neighbor and caretaker. And yet, this was what many of her peers were also doing so it was a very ordinary world.”