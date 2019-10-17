I think every way we’ve been depicted — from being the noble savage to being dumb and drunk — is always in relation to a rural reservation situation or a majestic or mystic natural setting. We haven’t been seen in the city, and I think it’s a particular problem for native people who are trying to figure out what it means to be Native living now. It’s compounded by the fact that there is no tribal affiliation necessarily with the cities — it’s actually an inter-tribal community.