Opening Wednesday is “The Edge,” on the 100th floor, supposedly the highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere and the fifth-highest in the world. Walk out to the edge of the deck, and you’re 65 feet from the building, and 1,000 feet from the ground below, and — definitely not for the acrophobic — part of the floor of the deck is made of glass, to give you a glimpse of the city below. Adding to the buzz (not everyone likes this building, to put it mildly), is “The Vessel,” a 150-foot-tall honeycomb-like structure designed by architect Thomas Heatherwick. The steel-and-copper edifice is a series of 154 staircases totaling 2,500 steps with 80 viewing platforms for taking photos. “The Vessel” is considered public art and is free to visit, but timed tickets are required to cut down on crowds. www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com