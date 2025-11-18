Hark! A Christmas concert is popping up at the Wanamaker Building

The Wanamaker Grand Court won’t just have the Light Show back again this year but will also host a one-night-only concert with orchestra, chorus, singers, and Wanamaker Grand Court Organist Peter Richard Conte.

“Home for the Holidays,” on Dec. 2, will feature holiday classics like Sleigh Ride, “The Christmas Song,” and “O Holy Night,” as well as classical works, such as David Ludwig’s Hanukkah Cantata.

Advertisement

The performance will be recorded by WHYY for radio and TV broadcast and streaming later in the month.

The event is another in a series dubbed Pipe Up! programmed in the space vacated by Macy’s in March. Philadelphia philanthropist Frederick R. Haas donated $1 million to help keep the Grand Court and Greek Hall open and accessible to the public with concerts, films, and other activities in the span of a few months before building owner TF Cornerstone begins renovations on the building early next year.

Separately, responsibility for the holiday Light Show and Dickens Village have passed from Macy’s to a partnership of the Philadelphia Visitor Center and TF Cornerstone. Both Christmastime attractions open this year on Friday, Nov. 28, and are expected to be placed on pause for 2026 and 2027 during construction.

The Dec. 2 concert will be led by conductor Geoffrey McDonald, and features the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra and Chorus. Soprano Leah Hawkins will perform, as will the opera company’s general director and president, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. Philly-based creative design agency 10th Floor Productions will craft and project art onto the Grand Court as the music is performed.

In addition, the former Macy’s space will host a Christmas Market starting on Black Friday, as well as pop-up food service offering snacks, craft beers, and holiday fare.

More Pipe Up! events are being planned and are expected to be announced soon, a spokesperson said.

“Home for the Holidays,” Dec. 2, 8 p.m., Wanamaker Building, 13th and Market Sts. Pick Your Price tickets starting at $11 go on sale on Thursday at operaphila.org. The concert will be broadcast Dec. 23, 8 p.m. on WHYY TV12, WHYY radio (90.9 FM), and via whyy.org.