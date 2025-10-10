After a false start, music is returning to the former Macy’s/Wanamaker’s

Concerts featuring the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, tenor Lawrence Brownlee, and the Wanamaker Grand Court Organ played live to film are among the events soon to pop up in the former Macy’s Center City store.

After the stumble of a few canceled concerts, organizers have unveiled a preliminary schedule at the Wanamaker Building beginning next week and running through the end of the year.

Events include the much-loved Wanamaker Light Show, which will return this holiday season despite the departure of Macy’s, its longtime steward.

The Pipe Up! series reopened the space in early September. But later in the month, four of six planned FringeArts performances of The Layaway by the Bearded Ladies were canceled after Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections found that the building did not have updated certifications for the fire suppression system, according to L&I records.

The violation has been cleared and, an L&I spokesperson said Thursday, a permit for use of the space has been approved.

Seven concerts starting Oct. 14 are part of this initial announcement, but perhaps 15 to 20 performances in total are expected in the next 2½ months, said Anthony Roth Costanzo, the Opera Philadelphia leader who is organizing the Pipe Up! series.

That’s in addition to the light show. The Philadelphia Visitor Center, which has taken over the light show, is still finalizing the schedule, but expects the show — as well as the Dickens Village — to open on Black Friday and close Christmas Eve. Hours and other details are due in the next couple of weeks, but both attractions will be free, with reservations required for the village.

In between light shows, the Wanamaker Grand Court Organ will be heard in Christmas music.

“We’ve been very busy getting the organ ready,” said Ray Biswanger, executive director of the Friends of the Wanamaker Organ.

Next week’s concerts begin Oct. 14 with Peter Richard Conte and Andrew Ennis performing duets for organ and flugelhorn (repeated Oct. 21), and an evening of opera favorites with Conte and the Opera Philadelphia chorus on Oct. 17. The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass joins Conte Oct. 25, and tenor Brownlee performs Nov. 4 (without organ). The Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale, Philadelphia Girls Choir, and Commonwealth Youth Choir come together with organ on Nov. 15, and composer Nathalie Joachim is featured Nov. 19 in a concert of her own music as well as others (without organ).

Performances are free or pick-your-price starting at $11.

The series was made possible by a $1 million grant from philanthropist and organ aficionado Frederick R. Haas, support from the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, and TF Cornerstone, which owns the building and has worked to keep it open to the public before beginning a series of renovations slated after the new year.

Opera Philadelphia has also partnered with Mural Arts Philadelphia and artist Sāgar Kāmath to create artwork in one of the storefront windows at Market and Juniper Streets. Other windows will receive a similar artistic treatment.

Still in the works is a film series, accompanied by live organ in the Greek Hall, curated by Carrie Rickey, the film historian and former Inquirer critic.

Said Costanzo:

“It just seems like an incredibly fun way to experience organ in that building and to bring our audiences and our community together in Philadelphia in this space and revitalize that neighborhood, get people comfortable again with that building and excited about what’s to come there.”

Seats for Pipe Up! free events are offered on a “line up and come in” basis. Tickets for paid events go on sale Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. Information: operaphila.org.