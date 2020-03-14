Patricia Renee’ Thomas’ first solo show, “Grapejuice,” at Kapp Kapp, offers an introduction to this young artist whose vivacious paintings are inspired by her fascination with the all-consuming beauty preparations for making oneself, as she puts it, “a presentable black woman.” Judging from the facial expressions on the main character in her paintings — a stand-in for Thomas — she is not on board with the time and labor spent keeping up appearances.