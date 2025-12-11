‘Eat a cheesesteak’: Will Smith’s advice to a younger Will on ‘Bel-Air’ is the perfect ending to the series

The original Fresh Prince, Will Smith, makes a cameo in the final scene of Bel-Air, Peacock’s reimagining of the 1990s hit The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The older, fictional Will has a heartfelt talk with his younger, fictional self (West Philly-born Jabari Banks) on a mountaintop overlooking Los Angeles.

Advertisement

After a tumultuous four seasons in Bel-Air, Will, is returning to Philadelphia to attend the University of Pennsylvania. He’s worried he will forget the life lessons he learned with the Banks family.

Peacock dropped the season finale on Monday.

“You know I used to worry this city would make me forget who I was and where I came from,” the younger Will tells OG Will. “Now that I’m going back home I’m afraid I’ll forget who I became.”

“That’s good,” OG Will replies. “That means you’ve become something worth holding on to.”

OG Will goes on to tell young boul Will not to worry, that no one has all the answers, especially the people who pretend they do. He tells him that he will make mistakes. Then, he conspiratorially leans in as if he’s dropping knowledge forbidden by the Universe that the younger Smith will be OK.

In that moment, you wonder if Smith, the Academy Award winning actor, is speaking to the 1990s version Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star.

“You are going to mess things up …” the older Smith continues. “You will learn, you will grow. Live. Laugh and cry.”

Then he adds a little levity.

“Eat a cheesesteak,” the older Smith laughs. “Not every day because cholesterol is real.”

Show us the lie.

Peacock debuted Bel-Air in 2022, after Kansas City writer Morgan Cooper posted a trailer entitled, “What would happen if Will Smith was in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ today?” positioning the classic sitcom as a serious drama with 2020 technology and a modern soundtrack.

The viral video caught Will Smith’s attention and after swearing he’d never return to the fictional world of Bel-Air, signed on as one of the show’s executive producers. Shortly after it debuted, Bel-Air became Peacock’s most streamed original series ever, reaching 8 million subscribers.

Recently, Smith, the older actor, told ET that the series’ final scene almost didn’t happen.

“I almost played the father,” Smith said, of the role of Lou played by Marlon Wayans. “It just felt like it might be a little too meta, a little too weird.”

Smith’s cameo was a perfect ending to a series that was as emotional as it was nostalgic.

“Life goes by fast, man,” the older Smith closed the series saying. “Try to enjoy the ride. I’ll let you in on a little secret. We’re going to be all right.”