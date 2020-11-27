Teresa, played by Sarah Gliko, is a devotee of Steve Bannon, while Jered McLenigan, as Justin, regularly prays the rosary, fearing that Christianity’s power in the world is ebbing. Justin Jain and Campbell O’Hare take on the roles of Kevin, who is tortured by his worldly desires, and Emily, who counts among her friends a drag queen and a staffer at Planned Parenthood.