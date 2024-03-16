Link copied to clipboard
A 13-year-old girl is shot and wounded in Frankford, police say
The victim was reported in stable condition at Frankford Hospital.
A 13-year-old girl was shot and wounded Saturday night in the city’s Frankford section, Philadelphia police said.
The victim was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m., according to police.
Police said that no weapon had been recovered, nor arrests made.
They released no further details.