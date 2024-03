A 13-year-old girl is shot and wounded in Frankford, police say

A police officer at the scene of a double homicide in 2021. Read more

A 13-year-old girl was shot and wounded Saturday night in the city’s Frankford section, Philadelphia police said.

The victim was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m., according to police.

Police said that no weapon had been recovered, nor arrests made.

They released no further details.